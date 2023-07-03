A Taylor Swift fan has gone viral after giving a TV interview in a ridiculous disguise because she called in sick from work.

The Swiftie, who wishes to remain nameless, gave a live interview to WKRC-TV Local 12’s Annie Brown while wearing a pink blanket secured in place by a pair of sunglasses.

She was chosen to be interviewed while queuing for merch for Swift’s Eras Tour in Ohio.

“Can you tell me what it means to you – she must mean a lot to you, because you’re here and you’ve called in sick,” Brown asked.

The nameless woman confessed she is a diehard Taylor Swift fan, “I almost called my daughter’s middle name Taylor, so…”

“I’m taking my 11-year-old little girl, it’s her first time. I went to the show in Nashville, so it’s more for her.”

“Your secret’s safe with me,” said Brown. “And I think it’s safe with everyone else here too.”

See the interview: