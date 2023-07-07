In a tribute to one of rock’s most famous voices, an Aussie outback festival has broken its own world record for the most people doing the iconic line dance.

5,838 people gathered on a dusty dance floor at the Birdsville Big Red Bash to break the world record for the most people dancing to Tina Turner’s song Nutbush City Limits.

This year’s effort – which beat their 2022 record of 4,084 – was accompanied by tributes to Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’, who passed away in May aged 83.

“I think in Australia there’s just a sense of wanting to become involved in something and we love our kind of traditions,” said festival operations manager Steve Donovan, “And I think it’s just become a classic Australian tradition.” What is at this point an unofficial national anthem, the song and its accompanying line dance have been ingrained in Australian culture since its release in 1973. Listen to Tina Turner artist radio FREE on iHeart:

