The popular UK gameshow Tipping Point is coming to Australia… and they’re on the lookout for contestants!

All that’s really required is that you have a fun personality, a good grasp of general knowledge and be at least 18 years old.

The show previously called out for ex-pat contestants in the UK to participate for a bunch of Aussie eps, but now they’re actually filming here.

The UK version has been going now for 13 seasons (not including all the specials they do) and look, if you were pretty good at those coin-pushing machines in Sideshow Alley, you might have a bit of an advantage.

You can apply here!