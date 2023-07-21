Legendary comedian John Cleese is set to be roasted in a new television special coming soon.

The Roast of John Cleese was filmed last week in front of a packed audience at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

The special coincides with the upcoming leg of the comedy icon’s Australia tour, An Evening With The Late John Cleese, that takes upcoming Aussie audiences through his entire famed filmography – including his early work in Monty Python and the golden days of Fawlty Towers.

Thank you everyone who came to the John Cleese roast last night. Thank you @shanejacobson for pulling it together and of course @johncleese for being a good sport. Special mention to @lawrencemooney. Very funny. Not sure how much will make the cut! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/ncM53WNXTC — Tom Gleeson (@nonstoptom) July 20, 2023

A mix often comedians and performers are armed and ready, including Joel Creasey, Rhonda Burchmore, Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann, Tom Gleeson, Christie Wheelan Browne, Lawrence Mooney, Steve Vizard and Alex Lee

Keep an eye out later this year for The Roast of John Cleese on Channel 7.

