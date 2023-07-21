Legendary comedian John Cleese is set to be roasted in a new television special coming soon.

The Roast of John Cleese was filmed last week in front of a packed audience at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

The special coincides with the upcoming leg of the comedy icon’s Australia tour, An Evening With The Late John Cleese, that takes upcoming Aussie audiences through his entire famed filmography – including his early work in Monty Python and the golden days of Fawlty Towers.

A mix often comedians and performers are armed and ready, including Joel Creasey, Rhonda Burchmore, Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann, Tom Gleeson, Christie Wheelan Browne, Lawrence Mooney, Steve Vizard and Alex Lee

Keep an eye out later this year for The Roast of John Cleese on Channel 7.

