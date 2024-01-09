Jimmy Barnes has given fans an update on how he’s going, just three weeks after undergoing open heart surgery, and it seems he’s hit the juice… the green juice, that is.

“If this doesn’t get me well, I don’t know what will,” the Working Class Man posted to Instagram with a green concoction which came “straight from the garden to the blender.”

As one commenter said, “Who would have thought you’d be drinking those decades ago!”

Barnesy’s promising recovery comes after a rough couple of months where, in November, he was forced to cancel a headline appearance after being hospitalised with bacterial pneumonia.

In December, he was then forced to pull out of another performance after his condition failed to improve. It wasn’t long before Jimmy informed fans he was to undergo open heart surgery after a bacterial infection had spread to his heart.

[Graphic warning] Day 5 post cardiac and off with the dressing 😩 Jimmy is trying to cheer me up and laughing at his own joke. Things are getting back to normal. Here are some beautiful roses from our garden to say thank you 🙏♥️ @jane13barnes pic.twitter.com/Rrr9t99ys7 — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) December 18, 2023

But instead of cancelling sold-out headline gigs in January and February, Jimmy’s daughter (and now manager) Mahalia Barnes stepped in, creating the Barnes All-Stars with Jon Stevens, Ian Moss and The Living End’s Chris Cheney.

“I will be playing the part of Jimmy Barnes at the shows,’ Mahalia laughed during a recent chat with Noise11.com.

Last weekend, the Red Hot Summer series kicked off in Kiama, NSW, with the Barnes All-Stars headlining. This will continue for the Mornington and Mannum shows.

The Red Hot Summer Tour 2024 kicks off tomorrow in Kiama. I’ll be closing an epic day of music, doing my best to fill @JimmyBarnes shoes – backed by his incredible band and with special guests @ianmossmusic @JonStevensMusic @ChrisCheney23 and more pic.twitter.com/iVR5YNaPZW — Mahalia Barnes (@MahaliaBarnes) January 5, 2024

And, as long as Jimmy keeps up the green juices, he’s on track to return for the last three Red Hot Summer shows in April 2024.