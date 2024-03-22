P!nk, now dubbed a Tim Tam aficionado, has been trying all of the iconic Tim Tam flavours during her Summer Carnival tour.

Fans have showered her with different types, including Original, Double Coat, and the Murray River Salted Caramel variant, and she hasn’t turned down the offer for a delectable choccy biccy yet. During her Melbourne shows, Pink received boxes of Tim Tams from enthusiastic fans in the front row, expressing her gratitude and excitement each time.

“They’re blue. Can I have one?” she asked before clarifying if the sweets were for her daughter. “Are they for me or are they for Willow?”

“OK, I almost just died,” she told the crowd. “What is happening double coat? Why did we wait this long?”

This is how we know she’s a real fan of the biccy, she knows what a Tim Tam Slam is… what a legend!

“Does it still work if you drink your coffee through it?” she asked the delighted crowd. “OK, thank you. That will be my breakfast.”

Safe to say she’s an honorary Aussie!

