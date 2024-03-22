Maxibon has reintroduced one of its most sought-after flavours, and Aussie food enthusiasts are already queuing up for a taste.

The much-loved dessert brand has brought back Maxibon Peanut Jams with Butter, priced at $9.50 for a pack of four, available at Woolworths and selected independent grocery stores.

This flavour revival comes after an eight-year hiatus, during which loyal customers clamoured for another chance to savour this classic ice cream sandwich.

The Maxibon variant boasts a peanut butter-infused slab with a delightful raspberry jam syrup nestled between two chocolate biscuits. To top it off, one end is dipped in chocolate and generously coated in crushed peanuts.

While Woolworths stocks the sought-after Maxibons, Coles shoppers will need to wait until April 8th to get their hands on them.

This peanut butter and jelly-inspired treat aims to evoke nostalgic memories for Australians, from schoolyard snack times to cherished moments around grandma’s kitchen table.