Timothée Chalamet is going from everyone’s favourite chocolate maker to everyone’s favourite singer-songwriter.

Not many people can say they’ve been both Willy Wonka and Bob Dylan but Mr Chalamet is about to claim that title.

Paparazzi have snapped pics of Timothée on the set of his latest film, a musical biopic about Bob Dylan called ‘A Completely Unkown’.

The movie’s set to follow a 19yr old Bob Dylan as he arrives in New York City in 1961 and the pandemonium that followed. A bunch of other A-listers are slated for the project including Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, and Nick Offerman.

We’ll keep you across release dates when we know more!