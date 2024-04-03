Shannen Doherty, 52, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, has been battling with Cancer since 2015. Recently on her “Let’s Be Clear” Podcast she opened up about letting her property in Tennessee go despite her “hopes” for it.

Her original hopes for the property were to build it out, including a property for herself and another for her mother as well as turn it into a horse sanctuary. Doherty expressed that she began to wonder what the experience of letting the property go really meant to her. Thoughts like,”Did it mean that I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was, like, throwing in the towel?” began to run through her mind.

As Doherty’s cancer has spread to her brain and bones she has been prioritising what is important to her and right on top of that list is her mother.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a terminal disease or whatever, I believe, yes, obviously, you should live life to its fullest and embrace life while you’re alive,” Doherty said, “But I guess it’s the cancer, for me, that has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities, and my priority at the moment is my mom.”

“I don’t need this, it doesn’t really bring me any great joy, but what does bring me a lot of joy is taking my mom to the places that she’s always wanted to go to and building those memories with her,” Doherty said.

Doherty has made what she calls a “Bucket Fund” by downsizing and its to support everything she wants to do with “her people” to improve her quality of life and live out her dreams.

Hear the full podcast episode here:

