A young Bruce Springsteen fan had the ultimate excuse for skipping school, a note signed by The Boss himself.

The 11-year-old was at the gig in San Francisco on March 31 with her family when she proudly displayed a poster that read: “SKIPPING SCHOOL SIGN MY NOTE?”

Springsteen, ever the rockstar with a heart of gold, noticed the eager fan’s plea and happily obliged.

He took a moment to sign an absence slip for the girl, excusing her from school the following day.

The note already contained her apology to her teacher, reading: “To Mrs. Norman, Sorry I missed school yesterday. I went with my parents and my sister to see the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. From Genevieve.”

In a touching video shared on Facebook by concert-goer Karen Pitcher Scovell, Springsteen can be seen kneeling down to sign the girl’s school note. With a blown kiss and a bow to the crowd, Springsteen bid farewell, following the E Street Band offstage.