The famous Heeler house from everyone’s favourite kids’ show ‘Bluey’ has popped up for sale on the real estate website Domain.

The super enthusiastic doggy real estate agent, Bucky Dunstan, tells us that the house is a “quintessential Queenslander” oozing with heritage charm.

And guess what? It’s got over 100 tiny hidden dogs waiting to be discovered by it’s next owner!

This advertising for The Sign is absolutely amazing!#Bluey pic.twitter.com/4tzsxpMRxC — Derps (@Derpsic) April 8, 2024

Described as a cozy, the animated family home tucked away in a secret spot in Brisbane (could be Red Hill or The Gap, but shh, it’s a secret), it’s got this cool mid-century vibe with some fun, whimsical twists.

The listing spills the beans on its picture-perfect location at the end of a cul-de-sac, perched on a hill with breathtaking views of Mount Coot-Tha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imagine living in a 3 bedroom, 4(ish) bathroom house that’s got all these cool work-from-home spots, beautiful period floorboards, and mysterious hallways that logically don’t join but somehow magically feel just right.

It’s the kind of place where you can play endless games with family and friends without ever getting bored.

The kitchen? It’s a warm hug of colours, decked out with silky oak countertops that are a hit with even the fanciest of French chefs (although maybe not for duck cakes).

And those bi-fold doors? They open right up to a huge back deck – the perfect spot for birthday bashes, BBQs, and cheering on QLD during Origin nights.

So, are the Heelers really going to say goodbye to their iconic home? The listing is all part of the buzz for a special episode of ‘Bluey’ called ‘The Sign’ and you can watch the trailer here.

“This is the best day of all my life!” 💙#Bluey: The Sign arrives globally on April 14th pic.twitter.com/OzBvD9tXro — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) March 25, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

The website also teases that some special guests will appear in this special episode, playfully suggesting we’ll have to wait and watch to find out who they are. The suspense is definitely building!

The property description finishes by saying how “this is an exciting opportunity for all families around the world to see if this beloved, iconic house becomes home to a lucky new family.”

Don’t miss ‘The Sign’ as it airs at 8am on April 14 on ABC Kids.