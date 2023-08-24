Snickers Salad. Wait, Snickers Salad? Yep, you read that right – the ultimate oxymoron.

The bizarre concoction sees chopped apples with one of the world’s most famous chocolate bars, instant pudding and some good ol’ whipped cream.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Add instant pudding powder and a cup of buttermilk to a large bowl.

Mix it well with whipped cream.

Add chopped apples.

Add chopped Snickers and mix.

Add whipped cream.

Top with a drizzle of caramel and crushed peanuts.

Enjoy!

