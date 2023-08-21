Followthe podcast on

Niall Harbison is literally a dog hero.

He spends his days feeding, caring for and rescuing the many street dogs he comes across. With every rescue there’s a story, like the sweet gentle McMuffin who was found with many tumours and hours from death, only to be nursed back to health. She now lives with Niall and is a popular member of the pack.

There is also King Whacker – who escaped a vicious attack and is now ruling the nest living up to his name as the king of the all good dogs.

