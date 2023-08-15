Followthe podcast on

“After decades of searching, I discovered that my birth parents were a Catholic priest and a nun…”

Brendan Watkins was eight years old when his parents told him he was adopted. When he was in his late twenties, he started searching for his birth parents and eventually discovered the identity of his birth mother: he was told she was a Catholic nun. And she wanted nothing to do with him. For the next thirty years, Brendan had no clues as to the identity of his birth father.

In 2018, a DNA test provided the answer: he was the son of a priest.

After decades of searching and obstruction from the Catholic church, the whole truth was finally exposed.

Hear our full chat with Brendan Watkins above.

Brendan’s debut memoir Tell No One is available now.