McDonald’s enthusiasts on TikTok have used their imaginations to create a truly bizarre concoction that has taken the Internet by storm.

Let us introduce you to the McDonald’s Hash Brown McFlurry Sandwich!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Ingredients:

6 x McDonald’s soft serves

2 x McDonald’s apple pies

2 x McDonald’s choc fudge

1 x packet of M&Ms

2 x large McDonald’s fries

6 x McDonald’s hash browns

Method:

Place the soft serves upside down in a bowl, and smash the cones down into chucks within the ice cream. Add the apple pies, chocolate fudge and M&Ms into the mixture and stir. After they are all combined, sprinkle the hot chips in and give the ice cream a good mix. Once it is all mixed, lay a hash brown down and grab a large spoonful of ice cream. Smear the scoop of ice cream on top of the hash brown and place the other hash brown on top like a sandwich. Enjoy!