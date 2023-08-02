McDonald’s enthusiasts on TikTok have used their imaginations to create a truly bizarre concoction that has taken the Internet by storm.
Let us introduce you to the McDonald’s Hash Brown McFlurry Sandwich!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 6 x McDonald’s soft serves
- 2 x McDonald’s apple pies
- 2 x McDonald’s choc fudge
- 1 x packet of M&Ms
- 2 x large McDonald’s fries
- 6 x McDonald’s hash browns
Method:
- Place the soft serves upside down in a bowl, and smash the cones down into chucks within the ice cream.
- Add the apple pies, chocolate fudge and M&Ms into the mixture and stir.
- After they are all combined, sprinkle the hot chips in and give the ice cream a good mix.
- Once it is all mixed, lay a hash brown down and grab a large spoonful of ice cream.
- Smear the scoop of ice cream on top of the hash brown and place the other hash brown on top like a sandwich.
- Enjoy!