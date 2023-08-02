McDonald’s enthusiasts on TikTok have used their imaginations to create a truly bizarre concoction that has taken the Internet by storm.

Let us introduce you to the McDonald’s Hash Brown McFlurry Sandwich!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 6 x McDonald’s soft serves
  • 2 x McDonald’s apple pies
  • 2 x McDonald’s choc fudge
  • 1 x packet of M&Ms
  • 2 x large McDonald’s fries
  • 6 x McDonald’s hash browns

Method:

  1. Place the soft serves upside down in a bowl, and smash the cones down into chucks within the ice cream.
  2. Add the apple pies, chocolate fudge and M&Ms into the mixture and stir.
  3. After they are all combined, sprinkle the hot chips in and give the ice cream a good mix.
  4. Once it is all mixed, lay a hash brown down and grab a large spoonful of ice cream.
  5. Smear the scoop of ice cream on top of the hash brown and place the other hash brown on top like a sandwich.
  6. Enjoy!
