Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song Nothing Compares 2 U, has died at the age of 56, Irish broadcaster RTE quotes her family as saying.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” RTE quoted a statement from the singer’s family as saying.

Jonesy & Amanda paid tribute to the phenomenal musician.

