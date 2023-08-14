Jonesy & Amanda "It Was Beautiful": Jonesy Opens Up About His Eldest Son's Wedding By Jenna Benson Today Followthe podcast on Over the weekend, our very own Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones’ eldest son Morgan married the love of his life, Zoe. Hear what happened at the beautiful event above. Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! brendan jones Jonesy & Amanda morgan jones no expiry podcast wedding Advertisement Latest Articles Lionel Richie’s Shock Tweet Enrages Fans Woman Who Went Into Labour At A Pink Concert Names Baby After Her We Chat To Jonesy’s Son Morgan Before His Wedding Tomorrow Lebanon Looking To Ban The Barbie Movie For ‘Promoting Homosexuality’ Channel 7 Making Unprecedented Move Ahead of Quarter Finals Advertisement