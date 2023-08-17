Who doesn’t love a good ol’ loaf of fresh banana bread? Ah, heaven!

But, what if we switched it up a bit and added… baked beans? Yes, you read that right.

After coming across the strange recipe on TikTok, Jonesy & Amanda knew they had to give it a try!

Hear what happened:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 3 x bananas
  • Can of baked beans
  • 120g of flour
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 2 x eggs
  • 200g of brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of peanut butter
  • 150g of butter
  • Choc chips

Method: 

  1. Place three smashed bananas in a bowl with a can of baked beans.
  2. Add softened peanut butter, flour, baking powder and brown sugar to the bowl.
  3. Add the eggs and melted butter to the mixture and give it a good stir.
  4. Once combined, pour the mixture into a baking tin and sprinkle choc chips on top.
  5. Bake on 180°C for 50 minutes.
