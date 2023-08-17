Who doesn’t love a good ol’ loaf of fresh banana bread? Ah, heaven!

But, what if we switched it up a bit and added… baked beans? Yes, you read that right.

After coming across the strange recipe on TikTok, Jonesy & Amanda knew they had to give it a try!

Hear what happened:

Recipe

Ingredients:

3 x bananas

Can of baked beans

120g of flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

2 x eggs

200g of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of peanut butter

150g of butter

Choc chips

Method:

Place three smashed bananas in a bowl with a can of baked beans. Add softened peanut butter, flour, baking powder and brown sugar to the bowl. Add the eggs and melted butter to the mixture and give it a good stir. Once combined, pour the mixture into a baking tin and sprinkle choc chips on top. Bake on 180°C for 50 minutes.