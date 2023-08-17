Who doesn’t love a good ol’ loaf of fresh banana bread? Ah, heaven!
But, what if we switched it up a bit and added… baked beans? Yes, you read that right.
After coming across the strange recipe on TikTok, Jonesy & Amanda knew they had to give it a try!
Hear what happened:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3 x bananas
- Can of baked beans
- 120g of flour
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 2 x eggs
- 200g of brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon of peanut butter
- 150g of butter
- Choc chips
Method:
- Place three smashed bananas in a bowl with a can of baked beans.
- Add softened peanut butter, flour, baking powder and brown sugar to the bowl.
- Add the eggs and melted butter to the mixture and give it a good stir.
- Once combined, pour the mixture into a baking tin and sprinkle choc chips on top.
- Bake on 180°C for 50 minutes.