Followthe podcast on

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to social media to offer a bet with French president Emmanuel Macron over the Australia versus France World Cup match.

The Prime Minister tagged Macron in his post as he asked the French President: “How about a bet?”

“If the Matildas win tonight, you’ll support Australia in the semi-finals,” Mr Albanese continued.

“If (Les Bleues) win, I’ll support France. Deal?”

The French president reshared Albanese’s post, writing: “The World Cup is brilliantly co-organised by you, Australia. It’s an honour to face the Matildas in the quarter-finals today, but no worries: Les Bleues will take the lead! Deal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, we obviously won which begs the question… is Macron going to live up to his promise?

Find out above!