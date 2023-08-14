Over the weekend, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to social media to offer a bet with French president Emmanuel Macron over the Australia versus France World Cup match.

The Prime Minister tagged Macron in his post as he asked the French President: “How about a bet?”

“If the Matildas win tonight, you’ll support Australia in the semi-finals,” Mr Albanese continued.

“If (Les Bleues) win, I’ll support France. Deal?”

The French president reshared Albanese’s post, writing: “The World Cup is brilliantly co-organised by you, Australia. It’s an honour to face the Matildas in the quarter-finals today, but no worries: Les Bleues will take the lead! Deal.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

So, we obviously won which begs the question… is Macron going to live up to his promise?

Find out above!

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
anthony albanese emmanuel macron Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast world cup