Your horoscope? Sure, you check it from time to time. But how about your life path number? Let’s take a look!

What does your life path number mean?

Your life path number is said to determine your true essence and your life’s mission. There are 12 possible life path numbers and each has a different meaning.

How do to calculate your life path number?

The life path number is calculated through a somewhat formula. Your number is basically a sum of your date of birth, combining the day, the month, and the year. However, it’s a little bit more complicated — the only possible life path number are the single digits (1-9) and the Master Numbers, 11, 22, and 33.

In order to calculate your life path number, you first have to reduce your birth date into single digits or Master Numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, if your birthday was February 10, 1993:

You would have to reduce the day and the year. The month is already a single digit, 2.

Reduce the day by adding the two digits (1+0) and you are left with 1.

Reduce the year by adding all four digits (1+9+9+3) and you are left with 22. This is a Master Number so you can stop there.

Therefore, you’re left with 2 (from February), 1 (from the day), and 22 (from the year).

Now, add these three numbers together and you get 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next, you guessed it, we need to reduce that number. So, 2+5=7.

In this case, your life path number would be 7!

Hear our full chat with Intuitive Numerologist Larissa Martincic:

Advertisement