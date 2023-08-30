If you drop by Jonesy & Amanda’s studio during TikTok Tucker with a white t-shirt on, don’t expect to leave in the same way you entered.

Let’s introduce you to the recipe doing the rounds on TikTok – Egg Coffee.

Hear what happened when Jonesy, Amanda and Colin Fassnidge tried it, above.

Recipe: 

Ingredients

  • 4 x shots of espresso.
  • 2 x sweet condensed milk cans.
  • 8 x egg yolks.

Method

  1. Make your shot of espresso and put aside in your preferred cup.
  2. Pour the condensed milk cans into a jug and add the egg yolks.
  3. Using your whisk, you are going to blend the two ingredients until the mixture is thick and frothy.
  4. Grab a spoon and gently pour the mixture over the back end of the spoon into the espresso shot.
