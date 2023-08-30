Followthe podcast on
If you drop by Jonesy & Amanda’s studio during TikTok Tucker with a white t-shirt on, don’t expect to leave in the same way you entered.
Let’s introduce you to the recipe doing the rounds on TikTok – Egg Coffee.
Hear what happened when Jonesy, Amanda and Colin Fassnidge tried it, above.
Recipe:
Ingredients
- 4 x shots of espresso.
- 2 x sweet condensed milk cans.
- 8 x egg yolks.
Method
- Make your shot of espresso and put aside in your preferred cup.
- Pour the condensed milk cans into a jug and add the egg yolks.
- Using your whisk, you are going to blend the two ingredients until the mixture is thick and frothy.
- Grab a spoon and gently pour the mixture over the back end of the spoon into the espresso shot.