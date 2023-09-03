Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularised beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song Margaritaville and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died at age 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett‘s official website and social media pages said late on Friday.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

