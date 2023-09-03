Followthe podcast on

John Farnham has given permission for his famous song, ‘You’re the Voice’, to be used in a ‘yes’ campaign advertisement for the referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament.

“This song changed my life,” he said.

“I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of our First Nations peoples for the better.”

The Uluru Dialogue – the organisation dedicated to advancing the Uluru Statement – launched the three-minute ad, You’re the Voice, pairing Farnham‘s anthemic song with transformative moments in Australian history, on Sunday in Melbourne.

