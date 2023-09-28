It’s margarita time, baby!

If you’re like us, you grew up with musk sticks. Now that we’re all adults, let’s mix that childhood nostalgia with some good ol’ liquor.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

300ml lychee liqueur

150ml lime juice

50g sugar

10g salt

1 lime (cut into wedges)

Ice (to serve)

Musk mix (250g of musk sticks in 700ml of tequila)

Method:

Step one

To make the musk mix, drop the lollies into a jar.

Pour in tequila and seal with a lid.

Leave to sit for 24 hours.

Step two (to make one margarita)

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

Add 60ml of musk mix.

Add 30ml of lime juice and shake well.

Step three

Run a wedge of lime around the rim of a margarita glass.

Dip rim in sugar and salt mixture.

Step four

Pour the tequila mixture into the glass.

Serve and enjoy!