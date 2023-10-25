Did you know that you can bake bread in a Pringles can using Coca Cola? Well, that’s what TikTok told us.

So, naturally, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try.

Hear what happened when we gave it a go, above.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • Pringles
  • Bottle of Coca-Cola
  • Sachet of dry yeast
  • 2 x cups of flour
  • Cream cheese (optional)
  • Smoked salmon (optional)
Method:

  1. Preheat the oven.
  2. Pour Coca-Cola into the Pringles container, and use a rolling pin to mix as much as possible.
  3. Combine the yeast and flour, and mix again.
  4. Place the Pringles container in the oven for 45 minutes at 180°C.
  5. Slide the Pringles loaf out of its container and onto a dish.
  6. Cut into small slices.
  7. Finish with a spread of cream cheese and a slice of smoked salmon.
