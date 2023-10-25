Did you know that you can bake bread in a Pringles can using Coca Cola? Well, that’s what TikTok told us.
So, naturally, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try.
Hear what happened when we gave it a go, above.
Recipe:
Ingredients:
- Pringles
- Bottle of Coca-Cola
- Sachet of dry yeast
- 2 x cups of flour
- Cream cheese (optional)
- Smoked salmon (optional)
Method:
- Preheat the oven.
- Pour Coca-Cola into the Pringles container, and use a rolling pin to mix as much as possible.
- Combine the yeast and flour, and mix again.
- Place the Pringles container in the oven for 45 minutes at 180°C.
- Slide the Pringles loaf out of its container and onto a dish.
- Cut into small slices.
- Finish with a spread of cream cheese and a slice of smoked salmon.