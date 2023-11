Looking for something super sweet that is also doing the rounds on TikTok?

Look no further than this week’s TikTok Tucker recipe!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Marshmallow Bars using Chips & M&Ms:

Ingredients:

Marshmallows

Chips

M&Ms

Method:

Melt your marshmallows in the microwave for 1 minute. Add the chips and M&Ms into the bowl with the marshmallows and stir. Once combined, add the mixture into a tin and spread it out flat. Place it in the fridge for 30 minutes.