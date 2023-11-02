Did you know that you can cook fish in a dishwasher?

Well, that’s what TikTok is telling us, so naturally, we had to give this kooky cooking method a try!

Ingredients:

Whole trout fish

Lemon

Lime

Chilli flakes

Oil

Parsley

Method:

Lay foil out and place the fish on top. Place lemon, lime, chilli and parsley on top of the fish. Add salt and pepper. Drizzle some oil. Wrap the whole fish tightly in foil (make sure there are no holes or gaps). Place the fish inside the dishwasher and press start.