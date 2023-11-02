Did you know that you can cook fish in a dishwasher?
Well, that’s what TikTok is telling us, so naturally, we had to give this kooky cooking method a try!
Hear what happened:
Followthe podcast on
Ingredients:
- Whole trout fish
- Lemon
- Lime
- Chilli flakes
- Oil
- Parsley
Method:
- Lay foil out and place the fish on top.
- Place lemon, lime, chilli and parsley on top of the fish.
- Add salt and pepper.
- Drizzle some oil.
- Wrap the whole fish tightly in foil (make sure there are no holes or gaps).
- Place the fish inside the dishwasher and press start.