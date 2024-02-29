Coles and Woolworths have acknowledged a shortage of canned beetroot, sparking concerns among Australians, with some dubbing it a “national emergency.” Shoppers across major supermarkets like Woolworths, Coles, and Aldi have voiced their frustration on social media as they struggle to find this pantry staple.

According to a Woolworths spokesperson, adverse weather conditions have disrupted the supply of canned beetroot, prompting varying availability levels across their stores.

While fresh beetroot supply remains unaffected, the shortage in canned beetroot is attributed to the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, which devastated Golden Circle’s beetroot farms in New Zealand a year ago. Domestic growers were unable to compensate due to insufficient notice.

Australian beetroot crops mainly thrive in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Despite the challenges, prospects for the 2024 crop look promising, offering hope for alleviating the international shortage.