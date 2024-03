Followthe podcast on

We received the most beautiful email from Katrina about her 10-year-old son, Lachlan.

“My son, Lachlan who is only 10 years old, is your littlest biggest fan. Because of Lachlan our whole family went to see your live show last year, we always listen to WSFM and he counts the songs so we know when to call for competitions.

“Lachlan is the middle of my 3 children and also happens to have Downs Syndrome and Thursday 21st March is World Downs Syndrome day and I was hoping you might be able to give a shout out to him.

“I once had another mother of a Down Syndrome child complain to me how people thought kids with Down Syndrome are always happy. I don’t mind the comment as Lachlan is always happy. He is smart, cheeky and very friendly. He has achieved a B grade certificate for his preliminary AMEB piano exam and has a green belt in karate. He works extra hard for his achievements and goes to a mainstream school and his life is not without obstacles but we advocate for his inclusion because everyone deserves to be included and we know he will one day change the world.

He absolutely adores both of you and randomly throws WSFM and Jonesy and Amanda into conversation and for some reason loves the goolies. Not sure if it’s possible but hoping you can give some love back to him.”

Obviously, we had to give him a shoutout!

We love you too, Lachlan.

