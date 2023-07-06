It’s a sad day for iced coffee lovers everywhere as one of the most popular iced coffee brands has officially been discontinued.

Although us South Australians might rejoice as Farmers Union now has less competition.

Yesterday a spokesperson for Coca-Cola Australia told 7News.com.au that a “difficult decision” was made to discontinue the Barista Bros brand after “careful consideration”.

“We continuously review our product portfolio to ensure we’re offering more of what people love,” Coca-Cola Australia said. “The decision will allow us to continue to focus on our core portfolio of products and provide even more of what consumers enjoy.”

The drinks came in four different flavours Iced Chocolate, Espresso, Double Espresso and Mocha and were available in every grocery store and vending machine around the country.

The spokesperson for Coca-Cola Australia told 7News.com.au that they originally stopped the production of the drinks in May in wake of a recall earlier that month.

Barista Bros you will be missed…

