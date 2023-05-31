This Friday (2nd June) is ‘National Doughnut Day’.

To celebrate this definitely real and not made up for marketing purposes holiday, our friends at Krispy Kreme are giving away 100,000 donuts on Friday.

There’s a limit of one per customer so we can’t eat all 100,000 (which we definitely could) and the freebie only applies to the original glazed which is fine because the OG is the best.

The giveaway is only happening at actual Krispy Kreme stores (no 7-Eleven’s etc) and only while stocks last so get in quick Friday morning.

Starting our day with a free doughnut and a coffee (obviously we’re buying a coffee to go with it)? Yes please!

Check out their website to find your closest store.