Hold onto your taste buds folks because Streets has just released a new flavour that is going to take you on a wild ride of nostalgia!

That’s right, the iconic ice cream brand has launched Golden Gaytime Vanilla Malt Shake, a deliciously creamy and oh-so-satisfying treat that will transport you straight back to the golden days of milk bars.

With vanilla being Australia’s favourite flavour, it’s no surprise that Streets has taken this classic favourite and added a twist of creamy vanilla malt to create a flavour explosion that will leave your taste buds singing.

And, of course, the Golden Gaytime wouldn’t be complete without its signature biscuit crumb coating, paired with a malty centre for the ultimate in sweet indulgence.

Whether you’re an old-school fan or a newbie to the Golden Gaytime world, this new flavour is sure to please.

So, head to your nearest Coles, IGA, Ritchies, Drakes & Romeos and get your hands on a pack of four for just $10.00 RRP.