Kathleen Folbigg has woken as a free woman after 20 years behind bars.

The 55-year-old was pardoned and released from a NSW jail on Monday after being convicted in 2003 over the deaths of her four children after an inquiry found there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.

Jonesy & Amanda spoke to Greens MP Sue Higginson and host of the ‘Mothers Guilt’ podcast Jane Hansen about Kathleen and the truth about her conviction.

Hear our full chat with Sue Higginson:

Hear our full chat with Jane Hansen:

Just as Lindy Chamberlain adamantly protested her innocence, the former Hunter Valley hospitality worker always denied responsibility for the deaths of Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura, who were all under the age of two when they died between 1989 and 1999.

She now faces the prospect of joining a select few in Australia including Ms Chamberlain awarded seven-figure sums in light of their wrongful convictions.