Have you heard of the ‘sweet and savoury’ mince recipe going bonkers on TikTok? Well, you have now!
All you need is a mince, peanut butter, noodles and, most importantly, a handful of Skittles!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try, above.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Mince
- Noodles
- Flavouring packet
- Peanut Butter
- Skittles
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- With your hands, mould the mince around the packet noodles. Make sure to cover the noodles fully.
- Place the mince parcel in the oven tray and smear peanut butter over the top of the mince.
- Finish with sprinkling your skittles on top of the peanut butter then season the fish with noodle flavouring.
- Bake for 20 minutes.