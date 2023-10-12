Have you heard of the ‘sweet and savoury’ mince recipe going bonkers on TikTok? Well, you have now!

All you need is a mince, peanut butter, noodles and, most importantly, a handful of Skittles!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try, above.

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Mince
  • Noodles
  • Flavouring packet
  • Peanut Butter
  • Skittles

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. With your hands, mould the mince around the packet noodles. Make sure to cover the noodles fully.
  3. Place the mince parcel in the oven tray and smear peanut butter over the top of the mince.
  4. Finish with sprinkling your skittles on top of the peanut butter then season the fish with noodle flavouring.
  5. Bake for 20 minutes.
