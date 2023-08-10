American fast-food giant Wendy’s is set to take on the likes of McDonald’s and KFC, announcing plans for a massive rollout down under.

The company has signed a franchise agreement to set up 200 Wendy’s restaurants in Australia between now and 2034.

The first 25 stores are set to open by 2025.

Wendy’s is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world and the second biggest in the US.

After starting back in 1968, Wendy’s is now found in more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

The company has teamed up with Flynn Restaurant Group to launch its Aussie assault.

“Australia is a strategic market for long-term growth for Wendy’s. Flynn Restaurant Group has incredible experience in the restaurant space, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them,” Wendy’s International and Chief Development Officer Abigail Pringle said.

They have a strong leadership team, great culture, vast industry knowledge, success with our brand in the U.S., and we are confident that Flynn Restaurant Group is the right partner to unlock growth for Wendy’s in Australia.”

It won’t be Wendy’s first foray down under.

The company had stores in Australia in the 1970s but they were closed in 1986.

However, its return to the country could face a potential trademark issue, with Wendy’s Ice Cream Bar already operating in Australia.

Exactly where Wendy’s will set up its Australian stores is yet to be revealed.

“We couldn’t be more excited about expanding our partnership with Wendy’s. It is a tremendous brand with significant untapped potential outside of the U.S. and we think it is an especially great fit for Australia, given the savvy nature of the Australian consumer,” Flynn Restaurant Group CEO Ron Bellamy said.

