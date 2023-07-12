We never thought we’d see the day where we were faced with the possibility of having too-much cheese, but this one may just stop us dead in our tracks… LITERALLY!

This week, Burger King in Thailand introduced the most over-the-top, cheesealicious experience even die-hard cheese lovers would find hard to swallow, featuring no meat and 20 slices of American Cheddar!

“This is no joke. This is for real,” Burger King said on its socials. “The real cheeseburger is full of flavour for those who love cheese.”

A reviewer for Lifestyle Asia tasted the burger for themselves and shared their review online.



“It isn’t really shocking that it’s bad,” they wrote. “It’s literally burger bun, 20 slices of cheese, and burger bun. There’s no sauce… and it was as revolting as you thought it would be: dry, a shock to the digestive system, and literally a thousand calories worth of unnecessary processed cheese.”

Could you do it?