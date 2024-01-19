The tax on booze is set to increase next month, which could drive drink prices from doable to straight-up unaffordable.
From February, drinkers can expect to fork out more than $15 a pint and at least $24 for a simple cocktail.
Another excise hike is expected in August.
The looming increase poses financial challenges for both consumers and alcohol producers alike – leaving some distillers considering taking their productions offshore.
Australia’s alcohol tax is the third highest in the world behind Norway and Iceland.
Homebrew, anyone?