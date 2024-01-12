There’s no denying that Vegemite holds the title as the ultimate Aussie spread.

Well, get ready to level up your spread game as two of the most iconic spread items have joined forces to create something truly special.

The Bega Group has announced the release of Cream Cheese with Vegemite and we’re already drooling at the thought of it.

The new combination, created in snacking heaven, gives endless options to enjoy, from spreading it on toast, bagels, crackers or even using it as a dip!

“Bega Cream Cheese with VEGEMITE is the perfect combination of two of Australia’s most cherished brands. We are excited to introduce this iconic fusion to our fans which promises to be the talk of the #snackfluencer world,” says Matt Gray, General Manager of Marketing at Bega Group.

Whether you’re creating the ultimate platter or looking to level up your afternoon snack, you can get your hands on this product at Woolworths stores nationwide from Monday 15th of January.

Advertisement