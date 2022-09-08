Who loves a good ol’ fashion hot pie? What if we added some hot dogs to the mix and whacked it in the fridge? Yeah, not so much.
Jonesy & Amanda decided to give the unusual recipe a try, and the results may surprise you!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Hot Dogs (Frankfurts)
- 2 x hot dog buns
- Butter
- Gelatin sheets with hot water
- Tomato sauce
- Mustard
- Pickles
Method:
Step 1 – Make the crust
- Grab your two hot dog buns, tear them into tiny pieces.
- Mix in a bowl with butter to make a bread crumb mix.
- Line the base of your pie dish with the bread mix.
- Bake for ten minutes.
Step 2 –
- Put the chopped frankfurts and gelatin hot water into a blender.
- Slice some frankfurts and line the outside of the pie with them.
- Add blended mix to the pie crust and smooth out.
- Top with tomato sauce, mustard and chopped pickle.
- Allow to set in the fridge for two hours.
- Serve and enjoy!