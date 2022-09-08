Who loves a good ol’ fashion hot pie? What if we added some hot dogs to the mix and whacked it in the fridge? Yeah, not so much.

Jonesy & Amanda decided to give the unusual recipe a try, and the results may surprise you!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Hot Dogs (Frankfurts)

2 x hot dog buns

Butter

Gelatin sheets with hot water

Tomato sauce

Mustard

Pickles

Method:

Step 1 – Make the crust

Grab your two hot dog buns, tear them into tiny pieces.

Mix in a bowl with butter to make a bread crumb mix.

Line the base of your pie dish with the bread mix.

Bake for ten minutes.

Step 2 –

Put the chopped frankfurts and gelatin hot water into a blender.

Slice some frankfurts and line the outside of the pie with them.

Add blended mix to the pie crust and smooth out.

Top with tomato sauce, mustard and chopped pickle.

Allow to set in the fridge for two hours.

Serve and enjoy!