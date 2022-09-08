Who loves a good ol’ fashion hot pie? What if we added some hot dogs to the mix and whacked it in the fridge? Yeah, not so much.

Jonesy & Amanda decided to give the unusual recipe a try, and the results may surprise you!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe 

Ingredients: 

  • Hot Dogs (Frankfurts)
  • 2 x hot dog buns
  • Butter
  • Gelatin sheets with hot water
  • Tomato sauce
  • Mustard
  • Pickles

Method: 

Step 1 – Make the crust

  • Grab your two hot dog buns, tear them into tiny pieces.
  • Mix in a bowl with butter to make a bread crumb mix.
  • Line the base of your pie dish with the bread mix.
  • Bake for ten minutes.

Step 2 –

  • Put the chopped frankfurts and gelatin hot water into a blender.
  • Slice some frankfurts and line the outside of the pie with them.
  • Add blended mix to the pie crust and smooth out.
  • Top with tomato sauce, mustard and chopped pickle.
  • Allow to set in the fridge for two hours.
  • Serve and enjoy!
