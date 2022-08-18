After hearing about a “strange ice cream hack” on TikTok, we knew we had to try it.

What did it turn out to be, you ask? Oh, just some vanilla ice cream with olive oil and salt.

Yes, we reacted the exact same way, but it’s been getting rave reviews on TikTok, so it must be good, right?

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Vanilla Ice Cream with Olive Oil & Salt:

Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • Vanilla ice cream
  • Olive oil
  • Salt

Method: 

  1. Scoop your ice cream into a bowl.
  2. Drizzle some olive oil on top.
  3. Sprinkle some salt over it.
  4. Enjoy!
