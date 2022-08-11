After hearing news that Bennett St Dairy had developed a limited edition Aussie Choc-Chip Vegemite Cookie Sandwich, we knew we had to give it a whirl.

Not going to lie, it looks better than it sounds…

We told you so!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • 1 x roll of Bennett Street Dairy Cookie Dough
  • Small bowl of caramel sauce
  • Whipped butter
  • 1 large tablespoon of Vegemite

Method: 

Step 1

Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Slice your roll of cookie dough into half centimetre slices.
  2. Lay on a baking tray and bake for one hour and 10 minutes.

Step 2 – once out of the oven and cooled.

  1. Spread butter onto one cookie slice.
  2. Mix Vegemite and caramel together.
  3. Spread the Vegemite-caramel mix on top of the butter.
  4. Add another cookie so it becomes a sandwich.

Enjoy!

Bennett St Dairy choc chip Jonesy & Amanda podcast tiktok tucker Vegemite