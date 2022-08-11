After hearing news that Bennett St Dairy had developed a limited edition Aussie Choc-Chip Vegemite Cookie Sandwich, we knew we had to give it a whirl.

Not going to lie, it looks better than it sounds…

We told you so!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 x roll of Bennett Street Dairy Cookie Dough

Small bowl of caramel sauce

Whipped butter

1 large tablespoon of Vegemite

Method:

Step 1

Slice your roll of cookie dough into half centimetre slices. Lay on a baking tray and bake for one hour and 10 minutes.

Step 2 – once out of the oven and cooled.

Spread butter onto one cookie slice. Mix Vegemite and caramel together. Spread the Vegemite-caramel mix on top of the butter. Add another cookie so it becomes a sandwich.

Enjoy!