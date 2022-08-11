After hearing news that Bennett St Dairy had developed a limited edition Aussie Choc-Chip Vegemite Cookie Sandwich, we knew we had to give it a whirl.
Not going to lie, it looks better than it sounds…
We told you so!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 x roll of Bennett Street Dairy Cookie Dough
- Small bowl of caramel sauce
- Whipped butter
- 1 large tablespoon of Vegemite
Method:
Step 1
- Slice your roll of cookie dough into half centimetre slices.
- Lay on a baking tray and bake for one hour and 10 minutes.
Step 2 – once out of the oven and cooled.
- Spread butter onto one cookie slice.
- Mix Vegemite and caramel together.
- Spread the Vegemite-caramel mix on top of the butter.
- Add another cookie so it becomes a sandwich.
Enjoy!