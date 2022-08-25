If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may have spotted a few ‘Nutsketti’ recipe videos.
Yes, we are talking about Nutella spaghetti.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe:
Ingredients
- Spaghetti
- Nutella
- Salt
Method
- Add spaghetti to a pot of boiling water.
- Add a pinch of salt.
- Cook for ten minutes.
- Once spaghetti is cooked, strain and pop in a large bowl.
- While spaghetti is hot, add a few generous tablespoons of Nutella to the bowl.
- Mix thoroughly with tongs.
- Serve and enjoy!