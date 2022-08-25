If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may have spotted a few ‘Nutsketti’ recipe videos.

Yes, we are talking about Nutella spaghetti.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe: 

Ingredients 

  • Spaghetti
  • Nutella
  • Salt

Method

  1. Add spaghetti to a pot of boiling water.
  2. Add a pinch of salt.
  3. Cook for ten minutes.
  4. Once spaghetti is cooked, strain and pop in a large bowl.
  5. While spaghetti is hot, add a few generous tablespoons of Nutella to the bowl.
  6. Mix thoroughly with tongs.
  7. Serve and enjoy!
