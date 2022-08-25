If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may have spotted a few ‘Nutsketti’ recipe videos.

Yes, we are talking about Nutella spaghetti.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe:

Ingredients

Spaghetti

Nutella

Salt

Method

Add spaghetti to a pot of boiling water. Add a pinch of salt. Cook for ten minutes. Once spaghetti is cooked, strain and pop in a large bowl. While spaghetti is hot, add a few generous tablespoons of Nutella to the bowl. Mix thoroughly with tongs. Serve and enjoy!