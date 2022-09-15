Are you a fan of pickles? How about chocolate? Together? No, we’re not too keen on the idea either.

Since we saw the recipe doing the rounds on TikTok, we knew we had to give it a shot.

With Amanda at home with COVID, it was up to Jonesy to give it a try.

Hear what happened:

Recipe:

Ingredients

Pickles

Baking milk chocolate chips

Coconut oil

Cocktail sticks

Method

Melt your chocolate with a tablespoon of coconut oil and stir gently. Dip the pickle in the bowl of melted chocolate and coat the pickle. Lay pickle on a plate with baking paper and set in fridge for 30 minutes to an hour. Serve and enjoy!