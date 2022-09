Is it soup? Or is it an ice block? It’s both!

The infamous canned food popsicle challenge is doing the rounds online and we couldn’t help but give it a try ourselves.

Hear what happened when we tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Can of chunky soup (any flavour you like).

Popsicle moulds.

Method:

Pour a can of chunky soup into the moulds. Freeze overnight. Enjoy!