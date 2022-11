Food delivery service Deliveroo has spiked their operations in Australia after entering voluntary administration.

The UK parent company of the Australian arm of the service points to financial reasons.

“Investment, and the expected return on such investment is not commensurate with Deliveroo’s risk/reward thresholds,” a media statement read.

It’s estimated Deliveroo employed 15,000 local riders to deliver food from thousands of restaurants.

Firm KordaMentha has been appointed as administrator.