It’s feeling jollier by the day and stores are starting to fill with fun festive treats!

Cadbury have hit the shelves with their yearly Christmas range and they have not disappointed.

Some of the products for their 2022 range include:

Cadbury Christmas Mix Gift Box: A variety of individually wrapped festive treat-sized chocolates that are perfect for sharing with family and friends, containing an assortment of different flavours to suit a range of tastes.

Cadbury Old Gold Salted Toffee Baubles: A bag of Old Gold dark chocolate baubles with salted toffee chip pieces.

Cadbury Mint & Berry Bites: A mix of soft and juicy mint or raspberry flavoured jelly pieces coated with smooth Cadbury milk chocolate.

Cadbury Old Gold Peanut & Honeycomb: A mix of honeycomb pieces and peanuts coated in Cadbury Old Gold dark chocolate.

The other Cadbury fan favourites will still be available this Christmas, including the Cadbury Advent Calendar, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Caramello, Caramilk and Peppermint Baubles. In addition to Cadbury’s iconic Chocolate Coated Nuts range which includes Cadbury Milk Chocolate Coated Almonds, Peanuts, Hazelnuts, Sultanas and Fruit & Nut mix.