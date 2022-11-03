Coming to a Hungry Jack’s near you is three new Jelly Belly Bursties flavours Watermelon, Grape, and Blueberry.

Enjoy each of the three flavours on their own or opt for the Jelly Belly Fruit Bowl Bursties, an experience that combines all three gourmet flavours for a magical taste of summer.

To further enhance the taste sensation and take Aussies on a sensory adventure, Hungry Jack’s is adding a new Frozen Drink flavour to their line-up… introducing Sour Fizz Tingle Frozen Drink.

The fun doesn’t stop there, Hungry Jack’s is also bringing back one of their fan-favourite Frozen Drink flavours, Bubblegum!