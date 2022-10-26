Don’t have the time or effort to cook actual chicken for your pie? Have you ever thought about using chicken NUGGETS instead?
Well, maybe you should!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Chicken Nugget Pot Pie:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Shortcut crust
- Pack of frozen chicken nuggets
- Frozen peas
- Frozen carrots
- Cream cheese spreads
Method:
- Place your crust in a baking pie dish.
- Add the nuggets first.
- Top with peas and carrots.
- Add the cream cheese.
- Bake for 45-60 mins at 180°C.