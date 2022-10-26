Don’t have the time or effort to cook actual chicken for your pie? Have you ever thought about using chicken NUGGETS instead?

Well, maybe you should!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Chicken Nugget Pot Pie:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Shortcut crust

Pack of frozen chicken nuggets

Frozen peas

Frozen carrots

Cream cheese spreads

Method:

Place your crust in a baking pie dish. Add the nuggets first. Top with peas and carrots. Add the cream cheese. Bake for 45-60 mins at 180°C.