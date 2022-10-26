Don’t have the time or effort to cook actual chicken for your pie? Have you ever thought about using chicken NUGGETS instead?

Well, maybe you should!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Chicken Nugget Pot Pie:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Shortcut crust
  • Pack of frozen chicken nuggets
  • Frozen peas
  • Frozen carrots
  • Cream cheese spreads

Method: 

  1. Place your crust in a baking pie dish.
  2. Add the nuggets first.
  3. Top with peas and carrots.
  4. Add the cream cheese.
  5. Bake for 45-60 mins at 180°C.
