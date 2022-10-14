We don’t know about you but this trend is just further proof that the world is going crazy.

The ‘jegg’ shot is the latest trend doing the rounds online and we’re not quite sure whether we’re a fan of this downright awful combination, but we’ll let you be the judge!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Hard boiled eggs

Flavoured jelly (we chose lime)

250mls of hot water

200 mls of cold water

Method:

Step 1 – Make the jelly!

Pour your jelly powder into a bowl.

Add 250 mls of boiling water and stir.

Add 200 mls of cold water and stir.

Set bowl aside.

Step 2 – Prep the hard boiled eggs!

Advertisement

Advertisement