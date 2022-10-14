We don’t know about you but this trend is just further proof that the world is going crazy.
The ‘jegg’ shot is the latest trend doing the rounds online and we’re not quite sure whether we’re a fan of this downright awful combination, but we’ll let you be the judge!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Hard boiled eggs
- Flavoured jelly (we chose lime)
- 250mls of hot water
- 200 mls of cold water
Method:
Step 1 – Make the jelly!
- Pour your jelly powder into a bowl.
- Add 250 mls of boiling water and stir.
- Add 200 mls of cold water and stir.
- Set bowl aside.
Step 2 – Prep the hard boiled eggs!
- Take the shell off your hard boiled eggs and cut in half.
- Scoop out the hardened egg yolk.
- Using a tea spoon, take the jelly mix and fill the egg.
- Set in the fridge for an hour or so.
- Serve and enjoy!