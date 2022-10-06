How do you feel about the ‘butter board’?

It’s probably exactly what you’re imagining. You take a board, smear butter thickly all over it and sprinkle or drizzle a few of your favourite things all over it to make it look pretty. You then grab some crusty bread and dip it into it!

Jonesy & Amanda decided to give it a try with a few of the random toppings TikTokkers have been using.

Hear what happened:

Recipe –

Ingredients:

Butter

Chopped Kiwi Fruit

Chopped Pear

Peanut Butter

Passionfruit

Sliced Banana

Chopped Fried Bacon

Sourdough Bread

Method:

Spread out your butter along most of the board Spread out some peanut butter on the other side Top with fruit and bacon Enjoy!