How do you feel about the ‘butter board’?

It’s probably exactly what you’re imagining. You take a board, smear butter thickly all over it and sprinkle or drizzle a few of your favourite things all over it to make it look pretty. You then grab some crusty bread and dip it into it!

Jonesy & Amanda decided to give it a try with a few of the random toppings TikTokkers have been using.

Hear what happened:

Recipe – 

Ingredients: 

  • Butter
  • Chopped Kiwi Fruit
  • Chopped Pear
  • Peanut Butter
  • Passionfruit
  • Sliced Banana
  • Chopped Fried Bacon
  • Sourdough Bread

Method: 

  1. Spread out your butter along most of the board
  2. Spread out some peanut butter on the other side
  3. Top with fruit and bacon
  4. Enjoy!
