How do you feel about the ‘butter board’?
It’s probably exactly what you’re imagining. You take a board, smear butter thickly all over it and sprinkle or drizzle a few of your favourite things all over it to make it look pretty. You then grab some crusty bread and dip it into it!
Jonesy & Amanda decided to give it a try with a few of the random toppings TikTokkers have been using.
Recipe –
Ingredients:
- Butter
- Chopped Kiwi Fruit
- Chopped Pear
- Peanut Butter
- Passionfruit
- Sliced Banana
- Chopped Fried Bacon
- Sourdough Bread
Method:
- Spread out your butter along most of the board
- Spread out some peanut butter on the other side
- Top with fruit and bacon
- Enjoy!